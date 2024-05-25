Sign up
Photo 1241
Half & Half 25 - Pergola & Sky
On a bright sunny day.
25th May 2024
25th May 24
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
1241
photos
139
followers
171
following
340% complete
View this month »
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
1241
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th May 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
sun
,
may
,
pergola
,
snapseed
,
half-2024
