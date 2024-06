Mount Lycabettus

Mount Lycabettus is 277 meters (908 feet) above sea leave and is the highest hill in Athens at its summit. By Greek law, no building in Athens is allowed to be taller than the Parthenon on the Acropolis.



Mythology says that the goddess Athena dropped the limestone mountain in this spot as she was carrying it for construction of the Acropolis.



Currently, a church, a theater, and a restaurant can be found at the summit which can be accessed by a cable car built inside the mountain itself.