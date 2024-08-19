Sign up
Photo 1327
Abstract August 19
Full bloom
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
Nada
2024: so begins year 4. Still using an iPhone. Still learning. Still having fun. Still focused on the journey of remembering to “see” every day....
Tags
iphone
,
flower
,
mosaic
,
snapseed
,
abstractaug2024
Suzanne
Wow!
August 20th, 2024
Dixie Goode
That is wonderful
August 20th, 2024
Annie D
Spectacular! Such vibrant colour 😍
August 20th, 2024
