call of the wild... by northy
call of the wild...

another one from Sunday's walk about with the mini-rhino... in retrospect i think this might have been better with the focus on the light house... hmmm...
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Isn’t this called forced perspective? You are doing it very effectively.
January 15th, 2020  
