Previous
Next
Photo 2905
sailing by moonlight...
or not...
for the minimalist paper challenge...
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3707
photos
418
followers
50
following
795% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd January 2020 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
reflection
,
paper
,
paperboat
,
minimalism
,
minimal
,
paper boat
,
fake moon
,
little light
,
minimal-8
