Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2907
guess!
i'll give you a hint:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYvkICbTZIQ
this would be a multi-purpose shot:
a macro shot for the "guess" theme:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess
also for the eye of the beholder challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43069/eye-of-the-beholder-116
the song title challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43063/come-and-play-song
and the minimalist challenge - theme is paper:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43078/minimal-8-challenge-begins
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3709
photos
418
followers
50
following
796% complete
View this month »
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Latest from all albums
2901
567
2902
2903
2904
2905
2906
2907
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
25th January 2020 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
minimalist
,
minimalism
,
northy-soundtrack
,
macro-guess
,
songtitle-59
,
eotb116
,
minimal-8
K1W1
ace
A macro of book pages? It's rather interesting what ever it is :)
January 25th, 2020
Humphrey Hippo
ace
Now that is intriguing - reminds me a bit of electron-microscope shots.
January 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close