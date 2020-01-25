Previous
Next
guess! by northy
Photo 2907

guess!

i'll give you a hint:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYvkICbTZIQ

this would be a multi-purpose shot:

a macro shot for the "guess" theme:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/42972/new-macro-challenge-can-you-guess

also for the eye of the beholder challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43069/eye-of-the-beholder-116

the song title challenge:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43063/come-and-play-song

and the minimalist challenge - theme is paper:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43078/minimal-8-challenge-begins
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
796% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

K1W1 ace
A macro of book pages? It's rather interesting what ever it is :)
January 25th, 2020  
Humphrey Hippo ace
Now that is intriguing - reminds me a bit of electron-microscope shots.
January 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise