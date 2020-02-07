Sign up
Photo 2920
has seen better days...
another one from last weekend's wander about with Vikki... posting for the "scenes of the road" challenge...
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
☠northy
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st February 2020 2:26pm
flat
bike
abandoned
bicycle
squashed
scenesoftheroad-16
has seen better days
Graeme Stevens
Great POV and processing
February 8th, 2020
