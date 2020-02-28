Sign up
Photo 2941
dog!
for week 9 of the 52 week challenge... pets... and 'cos i really have no other ideas tonight...
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3779
photos
413
followers
52
following
805% complete
View this month »
2934
2935
2936
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
28th February 2020 8:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
52wc-2020-northy
,
apmar20
,
52wc-2020-w9
,
my... what big teeth you have!
Caroline
ace
He (or she?) looks so full of joy.
February 29th, 2020
