Photo 2942
rhino dreams
an in-camera multiple exposure for my push challenge set by
@farmreporter
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
penguin
,
rhino
,
toy penguin
,
toy rhino
,
mini-rhino
,
rhino adventures
,
for2020
,
get-pushed-396
Humphrey Hippo
ace
I can relate. ;)
February 29th, 2020
Wendy
ace
Now, this is more like it!!
Absolutely wonderful and A FAV!
February 29th, 2020
