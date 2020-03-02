Previous
"when we all fall asleep, where do we go..." by northy
Photo 2944

"when we all fall asleep, where do we go..."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik

technically the song is called "bury a friend" (by Billie Eilish), but i've always found the lyrics above to be the most compelling aspect of the song...

for the song title challenge and the black and white challenge (high key)...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's interesting to see you use your mask in a high key treatment. Good shot. I'm so used to seeing it in a low key/lower key setting.
March 3rd, 2020  
