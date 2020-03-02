Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2944
"when we all fall asleep, where do we go..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUHC9tYz8ik
technically the song is called "bury a friend" (by Billie Eilish), but i've always found the lyrics above to be the most compelling aspect of the song...
for the song title challenge and the black and white challenge (high key)...
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3783
photos
413
followers
52
following
806% complete
View this month »
2937
2938
2939
2940
2941
2942
2943
2944
Latest from all albums
2938
2939
2940
2941
569
2942
2943
2944
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd March 2020 8:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
high key
,
northy-soundtrack
,
songtitle-60
,
bw-50
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It's interesting to see you use your mask in a high key treatment. Good shot. I'm so used to seeing it in a low key/lower key setting.
March 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close