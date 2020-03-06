Sign up
Photo 2948
chair down
woke up this morning and decided i didn't like what i had posted last night... not sure i like this much better, but whatevs...
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
chair
high key
dollhouse chair
yup... still got nothing!
Lynda McG
ace
Love it! Love the negative space and the abandoned chair - fav
March 7th, 2020
