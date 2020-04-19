Previous
killer rabbit (silhouette) by northy
killer rabbit (silhouette)

it occurred to me that i'd rather fallen off the bandwagon with respect to the 52 week challenge... so thought i'd take this opportunity to climb back on... this would be a rabbit... for the week 16 prompt... which was easter 😂
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
JackieR ace
I needed a laugh right now, thank you
April 19th, 2020  
