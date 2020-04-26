Previous
Next
still life by northy
Photo 2999

still life

well - sorta... the flower is made out of paper 😂

and yes - it's selective colour... i am still debating whether this will remain in the album of be moved to an alternate album... but for now it is here and i haven't any other ideas for today... so....

for week 17 of the 52 week challenge... "red"

and for the 30 shots 1 subject challenge...

26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
821% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
devil made you do it, eh? 😜
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise