Photo 3030
like walking on a cloud...
a shot of my new runners... which have max cushioning... for the "cushion" prompt...
27th May 2020
27th May 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3894
photos
409
followers
50
following
831% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
31st May 2020 4:16pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
laces
macro
runner
running shoe
may20words
