Photo 3056
(let me take a) #selfie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdemFfbS5H0
another one from the equinox walkabout... this was taken just around the time that the sun rose above the buildings (see shot from June 20) and everyone was taking pictures... processed for high contrast...
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
waterscape
,
cape
,
lakes
,
selfie
,
equinox
,
high contrast
,
human element
,
northy-soundtrack
,
bw-54
,
songtitle-64
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
June 23rd, 2020
