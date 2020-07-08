Sign up
Photo 3072
grass
i have no recollection as to why i took this picture... in any event, i am sure there is a reason even if it escapes me at the moment... regardless, i kind of like it and i don't have anything else to post... so there ya go!
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3934
photos
404
followers
50
following
841% complete
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st July 2020 6:35am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grass
,
eotb
,
eotb-121
