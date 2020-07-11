Sign up
Photo 3075
miles to go before i sleep
for 5+2 poetry... and also 6 word story...
and yes, i know this is a poem about winter...🤣
Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening
by Robert Frost
Whose woods these are I think I know.
His house is in the village though;
He will not see me stopping here
To watch his woods fill up with snow.
My little horse must think it queer
To stop without a farmhouse near
Between the woods and frozen lake
The darkest evening of the year.
He gives his harness bells a shake
To ask if there is some mistake.
The only other sound's the sweep
Of easy wind and downy flake.
The woods are lovely, dark and deep,
But I have promises to keep,
And miles to go before I sleep,
And miles to go before I sleep.
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3937
photos
404
followers
50
following
842% complete
View this month »
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
3073
3074
3075
Views
5
365
TG-4
12th July 2020 7:52am
poetry
,
selfie
,
humber bay park west
,
sixws-107
,
fiveplustwo-poetry
