Photo 3077
soon...
i think playgrounds are meant to start re-opening soon... in the meantime, they are still empty... and nicely photogenic 😎
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Tags
swing
,
bokeh
,
dof
