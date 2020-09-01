Previous
#selfie by northy
Photo 3127

#selfie

this would be my first entry for the nifty fifty sooc challenge organized by @vignouse (Richard Sayer)... and yes my world is dusty... i figure if i can't be bothered to clean it, i might as well flaunt it 😂
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

i have a love / hate relationship with this challenge...

i love that the nifty fifty is light, that it's a f/1.7... i love fiddling around with the camera settings, the light and composition to get everything as close to what i am envisioning as possible... i find this activity way more "zen" than post processing... i also like that at the end of a long day there is no need to fiddle around in LR or PS...

what i don't like? well, i do find the 25mm (i have a micro 4/3) limiting... also, as a perfectionist, it bugs me to no end when i can't fix the horizon, tweak the levels or otherwise "clean the scene"...

but it's all about the learning experience, right?
I also 'get' the no tweaking allowed but as you say, what counts is the learning
September 1st, 2020  
