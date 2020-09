who framed Roger Rabbit (SOOC)

this started with the idea of shooting the phrase "pulling a rabbit out of a hat" (actually, i was going for "pulling a hat out of a rabbit" which is what i reserve for the super challenging tasks - but that was never going to work)... and the hat and rabbit thing didn't work either... so i decided on this... and then this didn't work so i had to reshoot... and now i'm just done...