Photo 3143
marble lost... waiting in the moonlight... (sooc)
no idea what this is about... i meant to do something else but forgot what along the way... it's been a week (again)...
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
marble
sooc
ipad light
sixws-109
nf-sooc-2020
northy-sooc2020
