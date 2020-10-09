Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3164
dark lady
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXUH7Wk8-WI
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4097
photos
383
followers
50
following
866% complete
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
Views
12
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
9th October 2020 6:28pm
chess
,
queen
,
perspective
,
chess piece
,
dark lady
,
northy-soundtrack
,
technique-109-perspective
,
songtitle-67
Graeme Stevens
ace
at its best on black, an easy fav
October 10th, 2020
