Photo 3167
early morning at the shore
It was quite hazy and the sun was quite defined....
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
3
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
4100
photos
383
followers
50
following
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
10th October 2020 7:37am
water
,
rocks
,
sun
,
clouds
,
park
,
landscape
,
lake
,
smith
,
samuel
,
park”
,
landscape-32
,
“colonel
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 12th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Wow!
October 12th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Beautiful!
October 12th, 2020
