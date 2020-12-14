Sign up
Photo 3230
i lurk in the shadows...
a bit of stark minimalism... just because...
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4170
photos
384
followers
49
following
884% complete
View this month »
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
14th December 2020 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
pawn
,
low key
,
minimalism
,
chess piece
Corinne C
ace
Nice light.
December 15th, 2020
