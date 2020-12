the gift

so, as is "tradition", i aimed to take a shot of a wrapped gift with bokeh on Christmas eve... only my first four runs at this were unsatisfactory... and now it's after midnight... but as i haven't gone to bed yet, it's still Christmas eve so it counts... cuz i said so...



in the interests of full disclosure, this isn't even a gift... it's just a bit of tissue and some ribbon... you know... like a pie with no filling 😂



Merry Christmas to all!