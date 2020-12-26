Previous
hello... from the inside (redux) by northy
hello... from the inside (redux)

for 52Frames this week we're meant to take a picture that summarizes 2020... i'd say it's a year best forgotten... but those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, so....

26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

ace
Beau ace
Awesome
December 26th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
great image for boxing day ;)
December 26th, 2020  
