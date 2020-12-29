Sign up
Photo 3246
walking on the moon...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mbv-LcdLY-Y
kinda random... but somehow i like them 🙃
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4188
photos
383
followers
49
following
889% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
28th December 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
rocks
,
abstract
,
iphoneography
,
abstract-ish
,
northy-soundtrack
,
eotb-127
Humphrey Hippo
ace
Very cool. I have no idea what scale this is - puts me in mind of the macro shot I did of freeze dried coffee. :)
December 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
