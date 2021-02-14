Sign up
Photo 3293
"hearts can break..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIF74lH4KPM
i really should've made some sort of story out of this... but that would have required planning 🙃
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
red
,
heart
,
star wars
,
stormtrooper
,
selective colour
,
nothing to see here... move along...
,
northy-soundtrack
,
for2021
