Photo 3307
the quiet of stasis...
@365anne
challenged me to depict the term waiting...
(more "something" on black)
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
1
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4255
photos
392
followers
50
following
906% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
28th February 2021 9:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
clock
,
dollhouse furniture
,
dollhouse chair
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
dollhouse clock
,
i meant to have the phone in here and forgot!!!!
☠northy
ace
@365anne
- this was a great challenge! i actually had quite a few ideas... might have to try the others out in the next little while... tx!
March 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
