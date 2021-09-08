Previous
Next
insert clever title here (SOOC) by northy
Photo 3499

insert clever title here (SOOC)

i am sure there's a story waiting to be told in this image, but i'm too tired too write it 🙃

i think this is my third run at this scene, and apart from the fact that i despair of ever getting it properly straight, i don't think i can pull off pure whites and blacks in camera either...


8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
958% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise