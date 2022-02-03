Sign up
Photo 3647
have a cow 🐄
yeah... i don't get it either... today on flash of red it's all about lines... i have lots of ideas for lines - but they involve me being downtown... which i'm not...
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Corinne C
ace
Lol It's a great idea anyway
February 4th, 2022
