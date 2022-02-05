Sign up
Photo 3649
lost in the rhythm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYXHv97kbps
this didn't come out anything like i had envisioned, but i like it all the same... it's more light than dark, so it will have to do for high key day 😁
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
long exposure
,
motion blur
,
selfie
,
nd filter
,
northy-soundtrack
,
for2022
,
songtitle-82
,
52frames-2022-northy
,
for2022-northy
