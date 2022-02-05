Previous
lost in the rhythm by northy
Photo 3649

lost in the rhythm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TYXHv97kbps

this didn't come out anything like i had envisioned, but i like it all the same... it's more light than dark, so it will have to do for high key day 😁

5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
999% complete

