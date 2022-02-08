Sign up
Photo 3652
bzzzzzzzzzzz
a wasp's nest, i think?
taken on the weekend... work ate my brain today and no time or energy left to pick the camera up today...
catch ya'll tomorrow!
8th February 2022
8th Feb 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4650
photos
374
followers
43
following
1000% complete
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
3652
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th February 2022 7:41am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
high key
,
wasp
,
wasp nest
,
for2022
,
for2022-northy
