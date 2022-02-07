Sign up
Photo 3651
the balance of power
mucking about with chess pieces for flash o' red... today's prompt is "low key"
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
2
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4649
photos
374
followers
43
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
3651
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
7th February 2022 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knight
,
chess
,
queen
,
castle
,
dof
,
bishop
,
chess piece
,
dark horse
,
dark knight
,
rook
,
dark lady
,
dark queen
,
for2022
,
for2022-northy
Frances Tackaberry
ace
Awesome shot! I'm going to have to try these low key shots.
February 8th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good low key
February 8th, 2022
