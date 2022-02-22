Previous
the conversation by northy
Photo 3666

the conversation

Penguin 1: been out today Carl?
Penguin 2: Nope! You?
Penguin 1: Nope!
Penguin 2: that's COVID for ya

(not sure why "Carl"...)
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1004% complete

