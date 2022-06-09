Previous
random bit of ice... by northy
random bit of ice...

another one from the floe edge trip... just a random bit of ice floating in the water...
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Rob Z ace
It looks so good amongst the sparkles....
June 19th, 2022  
