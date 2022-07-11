Previous
return of secret agent man by northy
Photo 3798

return of secret agent man

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iaR3WO71j4

today's prompt for the 30 day thing is "shadows"... so there ya go...

(I suppose i could have captioned this "who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men"... but i didn't... 🙃)
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
kali ace
clever
July 12th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Awesome!
July 12th, 2022  
