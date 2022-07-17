Previous
noir by northy
Photo 3804

noir

today's prompt is "two colours"... need i say more?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U9FzgsF2T-s
17th July 2022 17th Jul 22

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details

Lesley ace
Excellent!
July 17th, 2022  
