Photo 3826
shiny - redux
so - it turns out i took the same picture last year during SOOC month... and i don't think this is an improvement either... ah well... tomorrow is another day 🙃
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
bokeh
,
scenes of the road
,
scenesoftheroad-48
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
nf-sooc-2022-northy
Joanne Diochon
ace
I like this one better. The first tap is sharper and I like the headlight star in this one. I am a sucker for that kind of glitzy stuff.
September 3rd, 2022
