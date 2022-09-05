Sign up
Photo 3829
sooc bird
hmmm... light was playing tricks with my camera this morning... it looked like i was getting decent contrast, but lots of the pictures came out rather muddy-looking...
a heavily edited version in my VERO account...
https://vero.co/just_northy
(fwiw - i tried to post to instagram but i keep getting an error message)
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
4853
photos
338
followers
42
following
1049% complete
View this month »
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
5th September 2022 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
sky
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
clouds
,
sooc
,
muddy
,
minimalism
,
nf-sooc-2022
,
nf-sooc-2022-northy
ruth
Actually I prefer this version. I'd do some cropping although would that break sooc rules?
September 5th, 2022
☠northy
ace
@ruthtoby
yep! Gotta be straight out of the camera…. No levelling, no cropping, no tweaking in any way 🙃
September 5th, 2022
