sooc bird by northy
sooc bird

hmmm... light was playing tricks with my camera this morning... it looked like i was getting decent contrast, but lots of the pictures came out rather muddy-looking...

a heavily edited version in my VERO account...
https://vero.co/just_northy

(fwiw - i tried to post to instagram but i keep getting an error message)
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
ruth
Actually I prefer this version. I'd do some cropping although would that break sooc rules?
September 5th, 2022  
☠northy ace
@ruthtoby yep! Gotta be straight out of the camera…. No levelling, no cropping, no tweaking in any way 🙃
September 5th, 2022  
