the hallway by northy
Photo 3884

the hallway

for get pushed this week @mirroroflife challenged me to shoot architecture DOF... in my head i was thinking i needed something pretty grandiose that would benefit from the glaring detail of high DOF... only i couldn't think of any suitable location that i felt like trekking to... so i decided to go to the Thomas Demand exhibit at the Museum for Contemporary Art in search of inspiration and kind of fell in love with the space of the exhibition hall...

not much in the way of DOF here... other than that it's minimal!)

(being a philistine i don't think i properly appreciated Demand's work but it was definitely interesting... link to Wikipedia info and some of his work is below)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Demandhttps://thomasdemand.net
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

☠northy

@northy
@mirroroflife - not sure this really fits the bill, but in the end, i was out of time and ideas!
October 30th, 2022  
