Photo 3901
monsters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPte8HzjpQk
a bit of etsooi for Friday night...
base image is non-icm shot of the woods... i added a motion blur filter in PS... the composited in a picture of Bugs and blended him in... converted to b&w and added some gradient filters...
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
0
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
6th November 2022 5:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photoshop
,
trees
,
rabbit
,
lego
,
composite
,
bugs bunny
,
etsooi
,
northy-soundtrack
,
lego rabbit
,
lego bugs bunny
,
etsooi-147
,
rabbit tales
