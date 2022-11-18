Previous
monsters by northy
Photo 3901

monsters

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPte8HzjpQk

a bit of etsooi for Friday night...

base image is non-icm shot of the woods... i added a motion blur filter in PS... the composited in a picture of Bugs and blended him in... converted to b&w and added some gradient filters...
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

☠northy

