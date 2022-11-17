Previous
into the void... by northy
Photo 3900

into the void...

a bit of a craptastic mess, but not feeling like spending more time on it...

a composite of (1) an iPhone image using the slow shutter app as i walked down the hallway at the office and (2) lego bugs bunny...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
