one shot (accident... not design...)

miserable weather was predicted for today so i brought my camera into work in the hopes it would snow and give me some photo ops... but it "slushed" instead... then i thought i might have a chance at one of my slow shutter subway shots... but i didn't... so in an attempt to salvage something out of lugging the Oly around i decided to shoot the hallway and stairs at the subway station... and somehow this happened... actually - i'm not sure what happened... the camera was struggling to find focus and i was moving it around in the hopes it would pick up a focal point... and this...



the one and only shot... another possible submission for 52Frames this week...