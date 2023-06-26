Sign up
Photo 4115
papercraft
i started with the idea to imitate one of Jerry Reed's images (see link below) for Darkroom's "copycat" prompt... and then i just got to playing...
the fun thing is... this is technically "white on white"... a bit of folded white paper on a white board... 🙂
https://www.newlightimages.com/gallery/paper-work-series/index.html
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
365
E-M5MarkIII
26th June 2023 9:08pm
Tags
shadow
,
paper
,
abstract
,
white on white
,
abstract-74
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous. I’m now going to “borrow the idea from you it’s so good.
June 27th, 2023
