Previous
veg by northy
Photo 4136

veg

for the July word thing... and also for the vegetable minimalist theme...
(and yes, i know that some view tomatoes as fruit... but to me they have always been a vegetable... my project, my rules 🥴)

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48104/**july-words**

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48143/dig-out-those-vegetables-for-the-new-minimalist-challenge
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise