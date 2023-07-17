Previous
the wandering outhouse by northy
the wandering outhouse

found this tiny outhouse ornament and took it on a hike in Algonquin Park... hubby thought it might look good in this rock crevice...
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

☠northy

