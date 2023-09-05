Sign up
Previous
Photo 4182
whatever... (sooc)
the good:
-- i have something to post
-- it might even be straight to the horizon
the bad:
-- lighting sucks
-- human element is all but invisible
the ugly
-- the pictures i chose not to post 🥴
hopefully i'll be more inspired tomorrow 🙄
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5th September 2023 5:40am
Tags
street
,
sooc
,
angles
,
human element
,
leading line
,
subway platform
,
sceneseoftheroad
,
nf-sooc-2023
,
nf-sooc-2023-northy
Call me Joe
ace
You go to work so early?🙏
September 6th, 2023
