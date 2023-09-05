Previous
whatever... (sooc) by northy
whatever... (sooc)

the good:
-- i have something to post
-- it might even be straight to the horizon

the bad:
-- lighting sucks
-- human element is all but invisible

the ugly
-- the pictures i chose not to post 🥴

hopefully i'll be more inspired tomorrow 🙄
☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Call me Joe ace
You go to work so early?🙏
September 6th, 2023  
