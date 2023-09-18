Sign up
Previous
Photo 4195
look over there! (sooc)
@farmreporter
challenged me to juxtaposition for get pushed this week... and this happened... tbh, i'm not sure what "this" is... it just... happened....
18th September 2023
18th Sep 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5330
photos
306
followers
44
following
1149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
18th September 2023 9:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tv
,
television
,
clown
,
sooc
,
penguin
,
juxtaposition
,
stormtrooper
,
starters
,
lego clown
,
sad clown
,
dollhouse furniture
,
toy penguin
,
northypushed
,
meeeeeester penguin
,
northy-pushed
,
focus is atrocious
,
dollhouse television
,
nf-sooc-2023
,
nf-sooc-2023-northy
,
get-pushed-581
☠northy
ace
@farmreporter
- here's one... is this what you had in mind?
September 19th, 2023
Wendy
ace
This works!!
Well done - and boy are you quick at getting the challenge done!
A FAV!
September 19th, 2023
