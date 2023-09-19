Previous
The TV and the giraffe (sooc) by northy
Photo 4196

The TV and the giraffe (sooc)

if you see it, you see it... 🥴

carry on...
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1149% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

☠northy ace
@wakelys - another one 😁
September 20th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-nice
September 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha love it.
September 20th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Haha yep I see it 🦒
September 20th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
LOL.
September 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise